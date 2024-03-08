Couple among three convicted in drug peddling case in Ludhiana
A local court on Thursday three persons, including a couple for drug peddling.
The court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also sentenced Harpreet Singh to eight years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹80,000 on, while his wife Sarabjit Kaur and aide Dalbara Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar got 11 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine each.
Harpreet is the brother of deputy superintendent of police Dilpreet Singh Shergill, who died while working out in a gym last month.
The STF had arrested the trio on August 19, 2019 and recovered a total of 1.057 kg heroin from their possession besides ₹1.02 lakh drug money, three cars, 20 mobile phones and 10 imported watches from their possession. A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act was lodged against them at STF Mohali.