Couple among three convicted in drug peddling case in Ludhiana

A local court on Thursday three persons, including a couple for drug peddling. Harpreet is the brother of deputy superintendent of police Dilpreet Singh Shergill, who died while working out in a gym last month. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional sessions judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa also sentenced Harpreet Singh to eight years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹80,000 on, while his wife Sarabjit Kaur and aide Dalbara Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar got 11 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine each.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Harpreet is the brother of deputy superintendent of police Dilpreet Singh Shergill, who died while working out in a gym last month.

The STF had arrested the trio on August 19, 2019 and recovered a total of 1.057 kg heroin from their possession besides ₹1.02 lakh drug money, three cars, 20 mobile phones and 10 imported watches from their possession. A case under sections 21, 29 of NDPS Act was lodged against them at STF Mohali.