Couple among three held with 80 gm heroin, 1L worth of drug money in Ludhiana

Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Ludhiana man was arrested from a checkpoint in Isher Nagar in one case, police also recover ₹1L worth of drug money from him

Ludhiana police nabbed three alleged drug peddlers. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

City police on Wednesday nabbed three alleged drug peddlers, including a couple, after recovering 124 gm of heroin and 1,03,000 worth of drug money from their possession in two separate cases.

In the first case, police arrested Harpreet Singh of Shimlapuri and recovered 25 gm of heroin and 1,03,000 worth of drug money from his possession. The accused was arrested at a checkpoint near Isher Nagar bridge while he was on his way to deliver the drugs in his car.

Giving out details, sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who is the investigating officer, said police had received the information that the accused was supplying drugs to the public in the area. A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Shimlapuri police station.

In a raid conducted by the Koom Kalan police team, the officials nabbed a couple after recovering 55gm heroin from their possession.

The duo has been identified as Kulwant Singh and Kulwinder Kaur, residents of Chaunta village.

Sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, investigating officer, said a case under sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Koomkalan police station.

