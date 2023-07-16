Ludhiana: Couple held for duping people of 9 lakh

Police on Sunday arrested a couple for allegedly duping locals of ₹9 lakh on the pretext of helping them in availing loans from the different banks.

Two FIRs under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC have been lodged against the accused at Focal Point police station. (iStock)

According to the police, the couple, inspired by crime shows, opened an office in Ludhiana and made a fake website to trap people.

The accused have been identified as Karamjit Singh of Pawa village in Khanna and his wife Rajni. The accused are directors of Yana Growth Nidhi Limited Finance Company. The police are trying to trace their aides.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station, Focal Point, said that after duping people of their hard-earned money, the accused used to shift their office to some new location. More complaints have been received against the accused in different police stations.

The SHO added that the accused used to open their office near banks and release advertisements on social networking sites, newspapers and other mediums to attract people. The accused used to lure people with promises that they would get them loans more than the value of their property. They used to take money as commission. Later, they used to change their offices overnight.

