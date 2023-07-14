The Focal Point police lodged two separate FIRs against a couple for duping two locals of ₹9 lakh in cash on the pretext of helping them avail home loans. The accused have opened a finance company from where they were operating.

Ludhiana couple booked for duping 2 of ₹ 9 lakh on pretext of loan. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Karamjit Singh of Pawa village of Khanna and his wife Rajni. They are directors of Yana Growth Nidhi Limited Finance Company. Both the complainants had filed their complaints on the same day, March 10.

The first FIR has been lodged following the statement of Savinder Singh of Vivek Nagar. The complainant stated that he had contacted the accused for a loan against his property. The accused assured him to get ₹3.91 crore loan sanctioned against the property for which the accused had taken ₹1.50 lakh from him. However, even after taking the money the accused did not get his loan sanctioned. When he asked them to return his money, the accused kept on making excuses.

The second FIR has been lodged following the statement of Tarun Kumar of Basant City. Kumar stated that the accused had promised him to avail a loan of ₹1.58 crore sanctioned against his property. The accused had taken ₹7.50 lakh from him. The accused neither helped him in getting the loan nor returned the money.

Sub-inspector Gurdial Singh, who is investigating both cases, said that the accused used to lure people with promises that they would get them loans more than the value of their property. They used to take money from the people to prepare documents for their properties.

Two FIRs under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC have been lodged against the accused at Focal Point police station. The accused managed to flee after locking their office.

