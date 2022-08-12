Couple hacked to death in Punjab’s Abohar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 12, 2022 02:03 AM IST
A couple was hacked to death on the suspicion of illicit relations at a village at Abohar of Fazilka district of Punjab
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A couple was hacked to death on the suspicion of illicit relations at a village at Abohar of Fazilka district. The accused was nabbed by Fazilka police on Wednesday late night.

According to information, Purushottam Singh (50) and his wife Sukhdeep Kaur (48) were found lying dead with sharp injuries in their house at Jhurikhera village in Abohar on Wednesday night. During scrutiny of CCTV footage of the area by police, Baldev Singh, another co-villager, was found to be the main accused.

Police apprehended Baldev, who during preliminary investigation confessed to his crime. He said Purushottam was in illicit relations with his wife and to take avenge, he hacked Purushottam to death but Sukhdeep woke up from sleep and recognised him. He also hacker her to death, said the police.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered.

