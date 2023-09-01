Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple dies as car plunges into canal in Sirsa’s Dabwali

Couple dies as car plunges into canal in Sirsa’s Dabwali

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Sep 01, 2023 12:59 AM IST

A Sirsa police spokesperson said the man, aged 45, worked as a street vendor, while the woman, 42, was a homemaker. They were returning from the filling station after fueling their car when the vehicle plunged into the canal.

A couple, in their 40s, died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Abubshahar in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Wednesday night.

A couple, in their 40s, died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Abubshahar in Sirsa’s Dabwali on Wednesday night. (HT File)

A Sirsa police spokesperson said the man, aged 45, worked as a street vendor, while the woman, 42, was a homemaker. They were returning from the filling station after fuelling their car when the vehicle plunged into the canal.

The spokesperson said, “Prima facie it appears, the couple has committed suicide, however, we are investigating the matter. Their bodies have been sent to the Dabwali civil hospital for post-mortem.”

Police have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

2 men drown in canal in Bhiwani

In Bhiwani’s Jui, a 30-year-old man’s body was fished out of a canal near Sukhpura bridge while his friend is suspected to have drowned, police said. While the deceased has been identified as Jaswant, 30, of Badesra village, his missing friend was identified as Sundar. Divers have been pressed into service to trace him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
couple canal sirsa dabwali
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP