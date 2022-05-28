Court attaches Ludhiana MC chief’s official vehicle for failing to take up devp work in Juhi Enclave

The permanent lok adalat (public utility services) has attached the Ludhiana MC commissioner’s official vehicle and other movable property after the civic body failed to implement its order issued on December 4, 2020, to take up development work in Juhi Enclave on Jassiyan Road (Haibowal).

A team of officials led by the court’s bailiff reached MC’s Zone-D office on Friday to attach movable properties including the vehicle; a table and 10 chairs in the MC chief’s office and one table and 10 chairs in superintending engineer (SE) Rahul Gagneja’s office.

As MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal is on an official tour to South Africa and the car was not available at the office, other senior officials handled the situation and sought time to take up development works in the area.

As per information, residents of the Juhi Enclave had moved court seeking the construction of a road in the area. The court had, on December 4, 2020, ordered MC to construct a road in the area within six months and constitute park management committees within three months.

After MC did not adhere to the court’s order, residents of the area filed an execution petition, following which the court ordered the attachment of movable properties. The petition was initially filed against municipal corporation through its commissioner, senior town planner and assistant town planner and state of Punjab through secretary and director of local bodies department. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for May 31.

Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said, “The staff has been directed to submit a report with the MC commissioner’s office and a stay petition has also been filed in the Lok Adalat. Meanwhile, we have sought a time period of three months from the residents to complete the development works.”