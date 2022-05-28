Court attaches Ludhiana MC chief’s official vehicle for failing to take up devp work in Juhi Enclave
The permanent lok adalat (public utility services) has attached the Ludhiana MC commissioner’s official vehicle and other movable property after the civic body failed to implement its order issued on December 4, 2020, to take up development work in Juhi Enclave on Jassiyan Road (Haibowal).
A team of officials led by the court’s bailiff reached MC’s Zone-D office on Friday to attach movable properties including the vehicle; a table and 10 chairs in the MC chief’s office and one table and 10 chairs in superintending engineer (SE) Rahul Gagneja’s office.
As MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal is on an official tour to South Africa and the car was not available at the office, other senior officials handled the situation and sought time to take up development works in the area.
As per information, residents of the Juhi Enclave had moved court seeking the construction of a road in the area. The court had, on December 4, 2020, ordered MC to construct a road in the area within six months and constitute park management committees within three months.
After MC did not adhere to the court’s order, residents of the area filed an execution petition, following which the court ordered the attachment of movable properties. The petition was initially filed against municipal corporation through its commissioner, senior town planner and assistant town planner and state of Punjab through secretary and director of local bodies department. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for May 31.
Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said, “The staff has been directed to submit a report with the MC commissioner’s office and a stay petition has also been filed in the Lok Adalat. Meanwhile, we have sought a time period of three months from the residents to complete the development works.”
-
35-yr-old man’s murder in Ludhiana: Victim suffered head injury after being hit by train, reveals police probe
A day after three men were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17, police investigation has revealed that the accused had pushed Harwinder onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death. A local court on Friday sent the accused to three days in police remand.
-
Ludhiana: Remains of cows found floating in Sirhind Canal
Panic gripped the Machhiwara area after locals found remains of cows floating in the Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge on Friday. They informed the police and deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harwinder Singh Khaira and sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer at Machhiwara police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. Divers were also deployed and they found polythene bags which were used to dump the remains. A suspect is yet to be identified.
-
Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with ₹60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house
A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and ₹60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place. The complainant, Krishan Bansal, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms.
-
Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that Parminder died of a drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter. The victim's father, Sharanjit Singh said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him.
-
National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab
The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%. The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.
