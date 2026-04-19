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Court sentences two to 5 Years jail in mobile snatching case

The court directed that all sentences shall run concurrently. It also ordered that the period already spent in custody during investigation and trial be set off against the total sentence.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A local court on Friday sentenced two men to five years of rigorous imprisonment in a mobile phone snatching case registered at Manimajra police station in 2022. The order on sentence was pronounced on Friday, by additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar in State vs Rahul Kumar & Ankit, following their conviction on April 15, 2026.

The order on sentence was pronounced on Friday, by additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar in State vs Rahul Kumar & Ankit, following their conviction on April 15, 2026. (HT Photo)

The accused, Rahul Kumar and Ankit, were convicted under Sections 379-A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for committing snatching in furtherance of common intention. Ankit was also convicted under Section 411 IPC for possession of stolen property.

According to the prosecution, the case arose from FIR No. 117 dated September 19, 2022, involving the snatching of a mobile phone belonging to the complainant, Satnam Singh.

During the sentencing hearing, the convicts submitted that they were first time offenders, sole breadwinners of their families, and had elderly parents to support. They sought leniency or release on probation. The prosecution, however, pressed for strict punishment in view of the nature of the offence.

After hearing both sides, the court declined the plea for probation.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Court sentences two to 5 Years jail in mobile snatching case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Court sentences two to 5 Years jail in mobile snatching case
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