Covid: 14 new cases reported in tricity area

The tricity area reported 14 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, an uptick from the 10 reported on September 27.

The fresh infection tally is fluctuating daily after a hike was witnessed on September 21 with 17 cases.

Of the total cases, eight surfaced in Mohali, four in Panchkula while two were reported in Chandigarh. However, no fresh casualty was reported in the tricity area on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 21 and 31. In Mohali, three cases were reported from Mohali and Dhakoli and two cases surfaced in Kharar. In Panchkula, three were reported from Sector 16 and one from Pinjore.

The active cases in the tricity area also climbed to 94 on Tuesday, against the 89 cases on Monday: Chandigarh has 42 positive patients, Mohali 34 and Panchkula 18.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,219 besides 64,358 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,727 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,629 have recovered and 1,064 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,735 total cases, 30,340 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.