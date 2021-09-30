Covid: 16 new cases surface in tricity area, active cases cross 100 again

With 16 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, the single-day fresh Covid-19 infection tally further climbed in the tricity from the 14 cases reported on September 28.

The last hike in cases was witnessed on September 21 at 17. Of the 16 cases, eight surfaced in Mohali, five in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula. However, no fresh casualty was reported in the tricity area on Wednesday as well.

In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 28, 33, Mauli Jagran and Palsora. In Mohali, four cases were reported from Mohali, three surfaced in Kharar and one in Boothgarh. In Panchkula, two cases were reported from MDC-4 and one from Sector 16.

The active case tally in the tricity area again crossed the 100-mark with 103 cases on Wednesday, against the 94 on Tuesday: Chandigarh has 42 positive patients, Mohali 40 and Panchkula 21.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,224 with 64,363 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,735 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,631 have recovered and 1,064 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,738 total cases, 30,340 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.