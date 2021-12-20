Covid: 28 test positive in Chandigarh tricity, highest in five months

Witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, the tricity on Sunday logged 28 new infections, up from 26 the day before and highest in over five months.

It was on July 3 last when 32 infections were recorded in the tricity, following which the number had been waning.

Of the 28 new cases, 11 surfaced in Mohali, nine in Panchkula and eight in Chandigarh. However, no Covid-related fatality was reported in the three areas on Sunday.

For the past 15 days, the single day tally of the tricity has remained in double digits.

The latest cases in Mohali were reported from Mohali (urban), Kharar and Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the patients are from Sectors 15, 21, 33, 34, 40 and 43, and Manimajra, whereas Panchkula’s cases came from Indira Colony, Kalka, and Sectors 4, 9, 21 and 25.

With this, tricity’s active caseload climbed to 179. Among these, 89 patients are still infected in Chandigarh, 54 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh’s total cases have reached 65,703, of which 64,537 patients have recovered and 1,077 have died.

Mohali has reported 69,173 cases till date. While 67,939 patients have been cured, 1,073 have died. Panchkula’s case count of 30,903 includes 30,486 recoveries and 381 fatalities.