Covid: 4 test positive in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity on Tuesday recorded four fresh infections of Covid-19, down from six on Monday.

Panchkula reported a case each from Sector 25 and Amravati Enclave. Both Mohali and Chandigarh reported one case each.

Meanwhile, no death was recorded for the 21st consecutive day.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 76, with 31 patients in Mohali, 27 in Chandigarh and 18 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,326 positive cases, of which 64,479 have been cured and 820 have died.

In Mohali, total cases recorded till date are 68,806. Among these, 67,707 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died.

Panchkula’s caseload of 30,764 includes 30,368 recoveries and 378 casualties.