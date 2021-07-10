Covid cases dip in J&K, but health experts warn against complacency

Though Covid count is down in J&K, doctors and health experts have cautioned that if people continue to violate the safety protocols, the caseload may surge in the weeks to come.

Since June 25, the UT has recorded below-10 daily fatalities with two deaths each on July 3, 4 and 6. The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,10,630 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.59%.

Currently in J&K, active cases have dropped to 3,300 from more than 50,000 in May. However, with Covid-appropriate behaviour going for a toss, there is a slight rise in infections at some places in the UT, though officials said it’s premature to call it a surge as the recovery rate is improving daily.

Professor and head of community medicine at Srinagar GMC, Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan, said the drop in Covid cases and deaths is an encouraging indication of winning the fight against second wave.

“But this has resulted in casualness among people towards Covid-appropriate behaviour and adherence to SOPs, which poses serious threat,” he said, adding that the third wave of Covid would be highly dangerous and fatal. Dr Khan suggested that in order to keep the impact of the third wave under control, people need to follow previously fixed guidelines. “Crowding the markets, health resorts and marriage ceremonies without wearing masks and no regard for social distancing is unsolicited and unbecoming behaviour,” he said.

“People may go out, but strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour is needed to avoid possible third wave,” he added,while recommending and emphasising on vaccination and terming it a strong tool to fight against the pandemic.

Dr Javid Iqbal, senior consultant at Baramulla Medical College, said they receive very few patients nowadays. “The way people have started neglecting SOPs, cases could again go up. People should behave responsibly as virus is still out there,” he added.

Dr Masraat, block medical officer, Bandipore, said the war against Covid hasn’t been won yet. “Third wave is still pending, for which we should be ready. If Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed, then only we can win this war, but people have lowered their guards.”

Advocate Musdasir Naqshbandi, who arranges oxygen machines and cylinders for people in need, said despite the lowest number of cases, their group has to help patients with oxygen at home on daily basis. “Many people believe that war against this deadly virus has been won which is still not true as cases come everyday and any misstep could prove dangerous.”

Officials have claimed that the vaccination is on target and more than 50.46 lakh doses have been administered in the UT. People above 45 years in nine out of 20 districts have been 100% inoculated, they added.

However, experts said only 5% people in J&K have received both the doses and over 30% one dose. They said the process needs to be accelerated to prevent the third wave.

262 fresh infections reported in UT

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded one Covid-related death, lowest in the past 88 days, and 262 fresh infections, which took the overall caseload to 3,18,284. The death toll stands at 4,354.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 304.

The officials said that 60,562 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.