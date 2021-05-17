Covid cases witness a dip in Haryana

Haryana saw a dip in coronavirus cases last week (May 10-16) registering about 22,400 lesser cases than the week before.

As per the health department data, the state recorded 78,530 cases last week as compared to the 1,01,009 cases the week before (May 3-9), thus raising hopes of virus curve starting to bend.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said though fresh cases and active cases have started decreasing, they would still like to wait for another week to conclude that the state is finally over the peak.

“Gurugram and Faridabad that once contributed 40-50% cases at one point of time have seen a drastic reduction in cases,” the ACS said. The number of active cases which crossed one-lakh mark two weeks back has come down to about 83,000, Arora added.

16 DISTRICTS HAVE CRITICAL POSITIVITY RATE

With Bhiwani entering the critical category with a sample positivity rate of 6.73%, the number of districts with critical positivity rate is now 16. Charkhi Dadri which had a desirable positivity rate of less than 2% for the past many months has also exited the desirable category, now having a sample positivity rate of 2.36%.

Among the critically positive districts, Faridabad has the highest positivity rate of 12.65%, closely followed by Gurugram (12.18%), Panipat (10.43%), Hisar (9.53%), Sonepat (9.21%), Panchkula (8.85%), Karnal (8.55%), Mahendergarh (8.35%), Fatehabad (8.26%), Jind (7.85%), Ambala (7.68%), Rewari (7.22%), Sirsa (7.21%), Yamunanagar (6.88%) and Kurukshetra (6.26%).

Only Nuh district with a sample positivity rate of 1.74% has a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.

The overall positivity rate of the state increased to 8.41% last week even as the daily positivity rate was coming down.

The state also registered 1,080 Covid-related deaths last week, for the second time in last two weeks that more than 1,000 fatalities took place in a week. The case fatality rate, however, was 0.96%.

