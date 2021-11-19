Though Covid-19 cases saw a decline since June this year in Mohali, the district reported 1,070 deaths and 68,895 cases ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As per the data, a maximum, 62% of deaths were reported from Mohali urban, while 49% of people died under the age group of 61 to 80, and out of total 1,070 deaths, 999 (94%) deaths are from urban areas of the district. The maximum number of deaths, 373, was reported in May this year, which contributed to 35% of the total deaths.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, out of the total 1,070 deaths, 657 men died, while 413 women succumbed to the virus.

Covid claimed more lives in Mohali urban areas

Also, around 22% of people have failed to turn up for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which was due in September this year. The vaccination drive has slowed down amid a dip in Covid-19 cases in the district. While the health department has inoculated 100% of the targeted population with the first dose, only 56% have been fully vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total eligible population of Mohali is 7, 46,119 according to the growth estimates based on the 2011 census. However, 8, 79,161 people, including migrants and those from neighbouring cities, have got the first dose. In comparison, only 421,582 have got the second jab.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said, “The maximum deaths were reported in May this year as it was the peak of the disease. Now, the cases and deaths have drastically come down, but we are requesting people to come for their second dose of vaccination as we fear the third wave.”

Nodal officer Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar, said, “The sampling in the district has not decreased and we have ensured round-the-clock availability of the sampling team at the district hospital.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}