Covid claims fifth life in Mohali in 18 days

A total of 126 people also tested positive for Covid in the tricity on Friday, compared to 177 the day before. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

An 85-year-old man became the latest victim of Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday.

This was the fifth virus-related death in the district in the past 18 days after no fatality for nearly three months since March 2.

Besides Covid, the patient was also suffering from other ailments and died during treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, 126 people tested positive for the virus in the tricity on Friday, compared to 177 the day before.

While Chandigarh saw its daily case count rise from 69 to 70, Mohali’s tally dropped from 65 to 28. Panchkula’s cases also dipped from 43 to 28 in the same period.

Also, after climbing steadily since the beginning of June, tricity’s active cases came down from 1,092 to 1,052 over the past 24 hours.

Now, 546 people are infected in Chandigarh, 339 in Mohali and 167 in Panchkula.

Those found infected in Chandigarh on Friday are residents of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 39, 40, 41, 44, 46, 47, 49, 52 and 54, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Khuda Alisher, Maloya, Sarangpur and PGIMER campus.

