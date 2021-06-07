Covid effect: Children join virtual camps, learn new skills at home amid summer break

While some students are busy attending three-four hours long online classes, others, whose schools have declared summer break, have either signed up for virtual summer camps or are learning new skills at home.

Students have stated that a lack of structured physical activity has been bothering them. The majority of them said that they miss outings with their friends and parents and have picked up bicycling, cooking, gardening, photography, and baking as hobbies amid the break. To relax, several students have incorporated yoga, warm-up exercises in their routine. They shared that they miss physical summer camps and watching movies in a cinema hall during vacations.

Suhavi Sharma, a Class 9 student of Sacred Heart Convent International, Sarabha Nagar, said, “I miss attending weekly physical education classes and fine arts period as it was an escape from our monotonous schedule. Now, I have involved myself in various activities such as bicycling, playing the harmonium and baking, etc. Furthermore, I have also developed an interest in photography and am keen to learn more about it. This summer, my friends and I are planning to learn a new language by ourselves via platforms like Zoom.”

Anuradha, a Class 11 student of Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, said that her school had declared summer break from June 1 and she has been helping her mother with gardening and planting new saplings since then.

Suhavi Sharma cycling near her house in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

She said, “Due to the fear of getting infected, I am staying at home during the vacation. I have involved myself in indoor activities. I do morning exercise, walk for 30 minutes, and then water the plants in our garden. I help my mother in the kitchen and learn to cook new dishes from her.”

Harshpreet Singh Alg, Class 11 student of Sacred Heart School, Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, said, “I miss my practice sessions as I have been playing basketball for the last many years. I used to go to Guru Nanak Stadium for practice but the pandemic has ruined everything. Now to channelize my energy amid the summer break, I have set up a ring at my home and practice every morning. I have been helping my mother in gardening and have learned to make pizza, French fries, and burgers.”

Schools divided on the need for summer vacation

Several private school principals have stated that there is no need for summer break as the students are already attending classes from home. Rajesh Rudra, director of Green Land schools, “Online classes are going on and exams will start for all classes from June 26. As the teachers are taking classes virtually from home and students are also attending classes in the safety of their homes then what is the need of vacations.”

Vandna Shahi, principal of BCM School, Dugri, said, “We have declared the summer break for students, and one-week online summer camps are going for students. The break was required for teachers as well as for the students.”