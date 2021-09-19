Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Eight more cases surface in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

Covid: Eight more cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Eight more Covid cases surfaced in the tricity on Saturday, with four people testing positive in Chandigarh, followed by three in Panchkula and one in Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The active caseload in the tricity stands at 92, with 42 Covid patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. (AP)

Eight more cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the tricity on Saturday, with four people testing positive in Chandigarh, followed by three in Panchkula and one in Mohali. The count stood at seven on Friday.

Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded for fourth consecutive day. Five people have succumbed to the virus in Chandigarh this month, while Mohali has reported just one death and Panchkula has recorded none.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 92, with 42 patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula. Recovery rate is above 98% across the three areas, while daily positivity rate was recorded below 0.3%.

