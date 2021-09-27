Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Five new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

Covid: Five new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity

Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the Chandigarh tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from six cases on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Three people tested positive for Covid in Mohali, while one case each was reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula. (AP)

Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the tricity on Sunday, a slight dip from six cases on Saturday.

Three people tested positive in Mohali, while one case each was reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula.

No fresh casualty was reported, but the Mohali health department added a backlog Covid related fatality to its list. Mohali epidemiologist Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar, nodal officer for Covid-19, said a 55-year-old man from Zirakpur had died in May this year, but it has been reported now.

In Chandigarh, a man from Palsora tested positve. In Mohali, two cases were reported from Mohali city, while one surfaced in Dera Bassi. In Panchkula, a 65-year-old woman from Sector 20 tested positive.

The active cases in the tricity currently stand at 89, with 41 in Chandigarh, 28 in Mohali and 20 in Panchkula. Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,210, including 64,350 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,717 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,625 have recovered and 1,064 have died.

RELATED STORIES

In Panchkula, of the 30,730 total cases, 30,333 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Elderly flour mill owner assaulted, robbed of 1.6 lakh in Ludhiana

Chandigarh: Congress councillor seeks probe into smart parking

Chandigarh: Telephone cables worth 1.5 lakh stolen

GBP row: We are abroad to seek investments, say promoters
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP