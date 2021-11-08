Covid: Mohali sees uptick with 19 cases in two days

In what could be an early sign of surge in the pandemic after Diwali, the Mohali district has reported 19 Covid-19 cases in the past two days, with nine fresh cases surfacing on Sunday.

While seven new cases were reported from Kharar, two surfaced in Mohali city. On Saturday, Dhakoli recorded seven cases, followed by two in Kharar and one in Gharuan.

In the first five days of the month, only five cases had surfaced in the district. Now, the total has reached 25 while the month’s death toll stands at one.

In comparison, 82 cases and three deaths were recorded in October. The total stands at 68,846 cases and 1,069 deaths since the outbreak in March last year.

Dr Girish Dogra, nodal officer, Covid-19 , Mohali, attributed the uptick to overcrowding at markets and violations of Covid-19 norms during Diwali. “We are expecting a further rise in cases in the coming days,” he said.

Meanwhile, four patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the total to 67,744. The number of active cases stands at 33.

Worst hit in the tricity, Mohali also reported 89 fresh cases of dengue on Sunday. The count has gone up to 3,235 this year, with 32 patients succumbing so far. In 2020, 471 cases and one death were recorded.

Panchkula logs no new case; two test positive in Chandigarh

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, no new Covid-19 case was reported on Sunday. The tally stood at two in Chandigarh, with a case each being reported from Sectors 7 and 32.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,362 cases and 820 deaths so far. The figures stand at 40,473 and 379, respectively, in Panchkula. The active caseload is 27 in Chandigarh and eight in Panchkula.

