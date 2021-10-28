Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The tricity on Wednesday recorded nine fresh Covid infections, against the four cases on Tuesday; five cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by two infections each in Mohali and Panchkula
Meanwhile, tricity’s active Covid cases tally stands at 69, with 29 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 15 in Panchkula. (AP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondents

Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula The tricity on Wednesday recorded nine fresh Covid infections, against the four cases on Tuesday. Five cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by two infections each in Mohali and Panchkula. Also, no death was recorded for the 22nd consecutive day.

In Chandigarh, the infections surfaced in Sectors 9 and 16 whereas in Mohali, one case each surfaced from Mohali city and Dhakoli. In Panchkula, the infected people are residents of Sector 31 and Amravati Enclave.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases tally stands at 69, with 29 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 15 in Panchkula.

