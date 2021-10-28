Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity on Wednesday recorded nine fresh Covid infections, against the four cases on Tuesday; five cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by two infections each in Mohali and Panchkula
Meanwhile, tricity’s active Covid cases tally stands at 69, with 29 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 15 in Panchkula. (AP)
Meanwhile, tricity’s active Covid cases tally stands at 69, with 29 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 15 in Panchkula. (AP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondents

Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula The tricity on Wednesday recorded nine fresh Covid infections, against the four cases on Tuesday. Five cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by two infections each in Mohali and Panchkula. Also, no death was recorded for the 22nd consecutive day.

Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity
Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity

In Chandigarh, the infections surfaced in Sectors 9 and 16 whereas in Mohali, one case each surfaced from Mohali city and Dhakoli. In Panchkula, the infected people are residents of Sector 31 and Amravati Enclave.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases tally stands at 69, with 29 patients still being infected in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 15 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out