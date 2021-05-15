Covid on downward trajectory in Chandigarh tricity

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the tricity dropped to 1,729 on Friday, lowest since the grim milestone of 2,000 was breached for the first time on April 22.

The daily figures have been dropping consistently after peaking at 2,612 on May 10. At 20, the tricity also recorded the lowest fatality figures in the past eight days. The all-time high was recorded on May 5 with 38 deaths.

The number of active cases is also on the downward trajectory, falling by 7.6% in a day from Thursday’s 23,432 to 21,630 on Friday.

While seeing the trend as a “ray of hope”, experts say it will have to be observed for a few more days before confirming whether the “worst is over” in the pandemic’s second wave.

On Friday, Mohali district reported 661 cases and 10 deaths, followed by 650 cases and eight casualties in Chandigarh and 418 cases and two fatalities in Panchkula.

At 20, the tricity also recorded the lowest fatality figures in eight days.

With the number of patients being cured and discharged remaining higher than the daily case load for the past few days, the number of active cases has dropped to 8,158 from the peak of 8,653 on May 10 in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, with eight people, including two in their late 30s, succumbing to the virus, the death toll has reached 617. Of 54,043 people tested so far, 45,268 have recovered in the UT.

In Mohali, a record 1,942 patients were discharged on Friday, which brought down the number of active cases to 10,914 from 12,203.

The district has reported 59,524 cases so far, of which 47,870 have been cured and 740 patients have died.

In Panchkula, both fatalities concerned two men in their late 30s, which took the toll to 274.

The infection tally has reached 27,071, of which 24,249 patients have recovered and 2,548 are still undergoing treatment.

Curbs should continue to sustain trend, say experts

“There is a ray of hope with the current trajectory of cases, as the seven-day average of cases as well as the number of active cases are seeing a declining trend,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of the PGIMER’s school of public health and community medicine department, while adding that there is a need for constant enforcement of the lockdown and safety measures, which have “possibly resulted in stabilising the situation”.

The number of active cases is also on the downward trajectory, falling from 23,432 to 21,630 in a day.

“The decrease in daily numbers may be due to the restriction measures being taken by the tricity authorities,” concurred Dr PVM Lakshmi, an epidemiologist at the same department.

However, Dr Lakshmi said a consistent trend for over a week will present a better picture about which direction the pandemic is leading to.

“Even in terms of positive cases among health workers at the PGIMER, we have seen a marginal dip, which is a good sign. Tracing, testing, and treatment can make this trend sustain,” she said, adding that lockdown helps in restricting the number of contacts of an infected person.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said the cases were expected to plateau and there has been no decline in testing as such.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh, said: “Our efforts will be directed towards maintaining the current trend, but people should take all precautions. Even if the restrictions are eased, residents should avoid venturing out for non-essential works.”

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the tricity dropped to 1,729 on Friday, lowest since the grim milestone of 2,000 was breached for the first time on April 22. The daily figures have been dropping consistently after peaking at 2,612 on May 10. At 20, the tricity also recorded the lowest fatality figures in the past eight days. The all-time high was recorded on May 5 with 38 deaths. The number of active cases is also on the downward trajectory, falling by 7.6% in a day from Thursday’s 23,432 to 21,630 on Friday. While seeing the trend as a “ray of hope”, experts say it will have to be observed for a few more days before confirming whether the “worst is over” in the pandemic’s second wave. On Friday, Mohali district reported 661 cases and 10 deaths, followed by 650 cases and eight casualties in Chandigarh and 418 cases and two fatalities in Panchkula. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 2nd wave further delays construction of BSF barracks at Attari border Nearly 3,000 prisoners set to be released from Punjab jails amid Covid’s 2nd wave Six tocilizumab vials go missing from Patiala’s Rajindra hospital Capt asks villagers to restrict entry of Covid positive people At 20, the tricity also recorded the lowest fatality figures in eight days. With the number of patients being cured and discharged remaining higher than the daily case load for the past few days, the number of active cases has dropped to 8,158 from the peak of 8,653 on May 10 in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, with eight people, including two in their late 30s, succumbing to the virus, the death toll has reached 617. Of 54,043 people tested so far, 45,268 have recovered in the UT. In Mohali, a record 1,942 patients were discharged on Friday, which brought down the number of active cases to 10,914 from 12,203. The district has reported 59,524 cases so far, of which 47,870 have been cured and 740 patients have died. In Panchkula, both fatalities concerned two men in their late 30s, which took the toll to 274. The infection tally has reached 27,071, of which 24,249 patients have recovered and 2,548 are still undergoing treatment. Curbs should continue to sustain trend, say experts “There is a ray of hope with the current trajectory of cases, as the seven-day average of cases as well as the number of active cases are seeing a declining trend,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of the PGIMER’s school of public health and community medicine department, while adding that there is a need for constant enforcement of the lockdown and safety measures, which have “possibly resulted in stabilising the situation”. The number of active cases is also on the downward trajectory, falling from 23,432 to 21,630 in a day. “The decrease in daily numbers may be due to the restriction measures being taken by the tricity authorities,” concurred Dr PVM Lakshmi, an epidemiologist at the same department. However, Dr Lakshmi said a consistent trend for over a week will present a better picture about which direction the pandemic is leading to. “Even in terms of positive cases among health workers at the PGIMER, we have seen a marginal dip, which is a good sign. Tracing, testing, and treatment can make this trend sustain,” she said, adding that lockdown helps in restricting the number of contacts of an infected person. Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said the cases were expected to plateau and there has been no decline in testing as such. Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh, said: “Our efforts will be directed towards maintaining the current trend, but people should take all precautions. Even if the restrictions are eased, residents should avoid venturing out for non-essential works.”