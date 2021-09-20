Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: One patient dies, 28 more cases surface in Punjab
chandigarh news

Covid: One patient dies, 28 more cases surface in Punjab

Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mohali districts reported three Covid cases each, according to a bulletin issued by the Punjab health department
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab reached 6,01,264 on Sunday, with 28 more people testing positive for the virus.

Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Mohali districts reported three cases each, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

A virus-related death was also reported during the day, taking the number of fatalities in Punjab to 16,468.

The active caseload stands at 317, after bumping up from the Saturday’s figure of 316.

With 26 patients being cured and discharged, the total number of recoveries has reached 5,84,479. The recovery rate stands at 97.2% and case fatality rate at 2.7%.

