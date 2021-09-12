Covid: Panchkula achieves zero-case milestone again

For the fourth time this month, Panchkula reported no Covid-19 case on Saturday. It earlier achieved the same feat on three days in a row, from September 2 to 4.

Chandigarh and Mohali logged four and two infections, respectively, bringing down tricity’s daily tally from eight to six in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the tricity saw the cases dropping to single digit after a gap of three days..

Also, no new casualty was recorded in the tricity for the second consecutive day.

Chandigarh has confirmed three fatalities this month, while no death has been recorded in Panchkula and Mohali.

Those found infected in Chandigarh on Saturday are residents of Sectors 7 and 8, and Manimajra, and in Mohali, one each case surfaced in Kharar and Mohali.

The active cases came down from 89 to 88, with 45 patients still infected in Mohali, another 28 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has recorded 65,149 positive cases so far, with 64,305 recoveries and 816 deaths. In Mohali, 68,663 people have contracted the infection. Among them, 67,558 have been cured, but 1,060 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,701 includes 30,309 recoveries and 377 fatalities.