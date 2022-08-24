Covid snuffs out two lives in Chandigarh, Panchkula

After no Covid-related death for four consecutive days, the tricity recorded two fatalities on Tuesday.

Among the deceased were a 59-year-old woman from Chandigarh and a 63-year-old man from Panchkula.

The woman was a resident of Manimajra. She was not vaccinated against Covid, and also suffering from cancer, diabetes and respiratory failure.

The man lived in Sector 12-A, Panchkula. Though he was fully vaccinated against the virus, he was also ailing from diabetes and hypertension.

Chandigarh tricity reported 175 new Covid cases on Tuesday, up from 71 the day before. (HT)

With this, tricity’s virus-related deaths in August so far reached 18, compared to 13 in entire July.

Meanwhile, the tricity also reported 175 new Covid cases, up from 71 the day before.

Mohali led the daily tally with 74 cases, followed by Panchkula with 62 and Chandigarh with 39.

Currently, 940 people are actively infected with Covid in the tricity. Among them, 410 are in Chandigrh. 386 in Mohali and 144 in Panchkula.