Covid surge: Mohali govt hospital to add 30 ICU beds

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and the active caseload going past 3,000 in Mohali, the district administration is ramping up health infrastructure to tackle the third wave.

Deputy commissioner Isha Kalia said that since the past one week, sampling for conducting Covid-19 tests has been increased from 1,500 to 4,000 daily.

“From January 15, we will also have the provision of 30 ICU beds at the government hospital in Phase 6. We already have the provision for 500 beds for both L2 and L3 patients in government and private hospitals of the district,” she said.

Amid the pandemic, the Mohali administration in 2020 created a dedicated chain of Covid-19 hospitals in the district: L1, L2 and L3. Facilities under the L1 category deal with uncomplicated cases. Cases that require more attention are sent to L2 category hospitals, whereas critical patients are shifted for specialised treatment to hospitals equipped to handle L-3 category cases.

Despite these systems in place, the administration was caught off-guard due to the high number of hospitalisations and severity of infection during the second wave last year, due to which patients had to be shifted to other hospitals in nearby districts.

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Phase 6, has come up with a 100-bed makeshift hospital on the college premises. With this, the total capacity of beds at government hospitals in Phase 6 will reach 330.

Dr Bhavneet Bharti, director-principal of the medical college, said: “We have already set up a Covid skill lab and, all four oxygen plants (1,000 LPM) are functional.”