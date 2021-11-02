Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid update: 4 deaths, 98 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

All the four fatalities were reported in Kashmir valley - three in Srinagar and one in Budgam, the government data revealed.
Of the total cases, 84 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 14 infections. (REUTERS)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

After over three months, four people lost their lives to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. As many as 98 persons were also infected with the virus.

All the four fatalities were reported in Kashmir valley - three in Srinagar and one in Budgam, the government data revealed.

The last time six deaths due to Covid were reported in a day in the union territory was on July 20.

Of the total cases, 84 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 14 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 97 with active positive cases reaching 899.

