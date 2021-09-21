Covid: Uptick in cases after four weeks in Chandigarh tricity area

After a steady decline for four weeks, the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the tricity saw an uptick in the week ending September 19.

A total of 70 cases were reported between September 13 and 19, a 6% rise as compared to 66 cases in the previous week. Of the 70 cases, 29 cases were reported from Mohali, followed by 27 in Chandigarh and 14 in Panchkula.

The tricity also reported two deaths in the past week (both from Mohali), raising concerns across the three health departments. Medical experts believe the uptick is due to apathy and complacency on the part of locals, who have stopped following Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of face masks.

Since the week ending August 15, when 86 people had tested positive in the tricity, the weekly figures had been on a decline till the latest uptick. This month (till September 20), the tricity has recorded 181 cases, with 85 in Mohali, 67 in Chandigarh and 29 in Panchkula. In comparison, 323 cases had surfaced in August, with 154 in Mohali, 124 in Chandigarh and 45 in Panchkula.

In terms of fatalities, five people have died in Chandigarh this month, followed by two in Mohali and none in Panchkula.

Seven new cases in UT

On Monday, seven fresh Covid-19 cases surfaced in Chandigarh. Those infected reside in Sectors 35, 39, 47, 50 and Raipur Khurd.

Meanwhile, Panchkula reported two cases (Sectors 12 and 27) while one was reported in Mohali, taking the tricity’s daily tally to 10. There was no virus-related death across the three jurisdictions.

The active caseload in tricity stands at 93, with 41 patients in Chandigarh, 34 in Mohali and 18 in Panchkula.

So far, 65,188 people have tested positive in Chandigarh, of whom 64,329 have recovered and 818 have died. In Panchkula, 30,714 cases have surfaced, 30,322 patients have been discharged and 377 have succumbed. Mohali leads with 68,695 cases. While 67,599 patients have recovered, 1,062 have died.

‘No space for complacency’

“The daily tally of Covid-19 cases is increasing in Mohali, but is still in single digit. Complacency at this time can invite a third wave,” said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, while urging people to help the administration in controlling the surge by following all guidelines.

“Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing at public places should be strictly followed,” she said.

According to Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh, immunity formed in people after getting infected during the second wave in April and May has started waning after a four month gap.

“Due to this, cases may start rising again. People must wear face masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, but most importantly, get vaccinated at the earliest,” she said.