Covid vaccine: 955 get booster dose in Chandigarh on Day 1

Health departments across the tricity on Monday rolled out precaution vaccine doses for healthcare and frontline workers besides senior citizens with co-morbidities.

Chandigarh administered 955 such booster doses against Covid-19, while 602 beneficiaries received their third jab in Panchkula. Mohali lagged behind with just 127 precaution doses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the UT health department, the target population for booster doses is over 50,000. On Monday, 511 senior citizens, 362 healthcare workers and 82 frontline workers were administered the dose.

In Panchkula, the booster dose was given to 170 healthcare workers and 351 seniors. The district health department has also vaccinated 40,000 children to date, while the number stands at 29,517 in Chandigarh.

In Mohali, director, health and family welfare, Punjab, Dr GB Singh launched the state-level precaution dose drive at the district hospital. Aman Malik, 61, was given the first booster dose.

Of the 127 people jabbed, 80 were senior citizens and the remaining were healthcare and frontline workers. “Beneficiaries must not be Covid positive three months prior to a booster dose,” said Dr Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}