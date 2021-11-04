Covid vaccine: Over 2 lakh fail to turn up for second jab in Mohali

In Mohali, around 25% of people have failed to turn up for the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which was due in September this year.

The vaccination drive has slowed down amid a dip in Covid-19 cases in the Mohali district. While the health department has inoculated 100% of the targeted population with the first dose, only 53% have been fully vaccinated.

The total eligible population of Mohali is 7,46,119 according to the growth estimates based on the 2011 census. However, as many as 8,72,096 people, including migrants and those from neighbouring cities, have got the first dose. In comparison, only 4,02,222 have got the second jab.

Around 2,12,801 people, whose second dose was due in September, have not come for the second dose even after repeated reminders.

Dr Girish Dogra, district immunisation officer, Mohali, said, “Around 25 % of people had not turned up for the second dose. Our staff is making calls to them, but they are making all sorts of excuses and even saying only one dose is enough. Some are saying they will come after Diwali.”

Deputy commissioner, Mohali, Isha Kalia, said, “We are roping in NGOs and other organisations who held the camps for the first dose and now we will ask them to organise camps for the second dose also. We will be accelerating our drive after Diwali. We are hopeful that by November-end, it will reach at least 80% and 100% by December-end,” she said.

Last month 82 Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported. The vaccine is being administered at 22 government sites and four private sites in the district.