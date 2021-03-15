Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid -ve report, vaccination must for taking part in gatherings in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Covid -ve report, vaccination must for taking part in gatherings in Amritsar

To contain the Covid-19 surge in the district amid the second wave of the pandemic in Punjab, the district administration on Sunday made covid ‘negative’ report or vaccination certificate mandatory to attend any gathering in Amritsar
By Mandeep Kaur Narula
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Covid -ve report, vaccination must for taking part in gatherings in Amritsar

To contain the Covid-19 surge in the district amid the second wave of the pandemic in Punjab, the district administration on Sunday made covid ‘negative’ report or vaccination certificate mandatory to attend any gathering in Amritsar.

“The organisers of any social, religious, sports, entertainment or culture event shall ensure that any person attending the event should be either tested negative for Covid, 72 hours prior to the event, or should have been vaccinated and carries its proof,” Amritsar deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said in an order, adding that the ceiling of 100 persons (for indoor) and 200 persons (for outdoor) for every kind of gathering shall be strictly enforced.

The order further said that fines will be imposed for violation of above ceiling limit on the organisers and the people found violating social distancing and Covid safety norms.

Besides, all the sub-divisional magistrate (SDMs) and their police counterparts have been directed to ensure that these directions are strictly followed in their subdivisions by regularly visiting marriage palaces, restaurants and other public places.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

On Sunday, as many as 110 fresh cases were added to the district Covid list, taking the total infections till date to 16,861. At present, 891 active cases are present in the district.

Despite a second wave of infection in Amritsar, a large number of tourists can be seen visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar and not maintaining social distancing norms. Besides Golden Temple, people can easily be spotted flouting the norms of wearing face masks in public places.

“Many districts have already implemented night curfew but to avoid any such strict action in Amritsar, we have decided to make Covid negative reports and vaccination proof must attend any gathering. Also, directions have been made to ensure all Covid safety norms, especially implementation of social distancing, at Golden Temple and other religious places. If the people will not follow the guidelines, we will soon impose night curfew and other strict measures”, DC Khaira added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP