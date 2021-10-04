Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid warriors in Jammu and Kashmir to get weightage during recruitment of healthcare staff
Covid warriors in Jammu and Kashmir to get weightage during recruitment of healthcare staff

Published on Oct 04, 2021 03:53 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha meeting the healthcare staff protesting against the termination of their contract on Sunday. (PTI)
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that Covid warriors will be given due weightage in the recruitment process of healthcare workers.

Sinha made this statement when he extended for another three months the engagement period of protesting nursing staff , whose contract period had expired.

He met the health workers separately at Government Medical College in Jammu and Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

The governor assured the health workers engaged on contract that new positions of paramedical staff would be identified and advertised soon.

“We are indebted to health workers who have been on the forefront in the fight against the pandemic. They always go much beyond their call of duty to save precious human lives. I salute their courage and selfless service,” he said.

The L-G, during the meeting at Raj Bhawan, told the senior officials that vacant nursing staff positions in the UT should be identified as soon as possible and recruitment process should be initiated to benefit the health workers.

“Our health workers worked tirelessly and they deserve high praise,” he added.

