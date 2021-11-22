Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Covid: 11 more test positive in Chandigarh tricity

A day after reporting five Covid cases, the Chandigarh tricity saw an uptick with 11 people testing positive for the virus on Sunday
While Chandigarh led with six fresh Covid cases, Panchkula logged four and Mohali just one on Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after reporting five Covid-19 cases, the tricity saw an uptick with 11 people testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

While Chandigarh led with six fresh cases, Panchkula logged four and Mohali just one.

However, Mohali leads the tally this month with 88 cases, followed by 55 in Chandigarh and 28 in Panchkula. Mohali has also recorded three deaths due to the virus, while the other two areas have registered none this month.

The active caseload stands at 81, with 38 patients in Mohali, 30 in Chandigarh and 13 in Panchkula.

27 new dengue cases

Meanwhile, 27 people tested positive for dengue on Sunday, down from 37 on Saturday. Chandigarh reported 19 cases, followed by four each in Mohali and Panchkula.

Dengue, which peaked last month, has claimed 37 lives in Mohali while three people have died in Chandigarh and just one in Panchkula.

