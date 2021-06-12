Covid-19 in Haryana: 426 new cases, 45 deaths

Haryana reported 426 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while 944 patients were cured and discharged, further bringing down the active case load to 5,186 from Friday’s 5,749.

Meanwhile, 45 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 8,949. In terms of cases, the state saw a slight dip from Friday’s 436, while the daily death toll bumped up from the previous day’s 43.

The health authorities also took samples of 34,784 people on Saturday. According to the medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate stood at 1.23% while fatality rate was 1.17%. With 7,51,387 of the 7,65,522 infected people discharged so far, recovery rate stood at 98.15%.

Hisar district continued to top the charts with both the highest number of active cases and death toll, at 513 and 949, respectively. Districts bordering Delhi — Gurugram and Faridabad — have recorded 866 and 712 deaths, respectively.

In terms of active cases, Sirsa has 490, followed by Gurugram (414), Karnal (385), Jind (371), Faridabad (326), Panipat (324) and Kurukshetra (320).

Meanwhile, 74,654 people were jabbed on Saturday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 64.87 lakh.