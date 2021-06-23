Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: No death in Chandigarh for third day
chandigarh news

Covid-19: No death in Chandigarh for third day

The neighbouring Mohali district reported two deaths while a Pinjore man succumbed to the virus in Panchkula district
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Chandigarh recorded 22 fresh Covid-19 cases, as compared to 29 in Mohali and four in Panchkula district. (HT File Photo)

For the third consecutive day, no death due to Covid-19 was reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday. However, 22 fresh infections surfaced, up from Monday’s 14, which was the lowest since the second wave hit the city.

Till now, 61,467 people have tested positive in Chandigarh, of whom 806 have died and 60,383 have recovered. The active caseload stands at 278 and positivity rate at 1.55%.

The neighbouring Mohali district reported 29 cases and two deaths. It took the infection tally to 68,077 and death toll to 1,041.

Among the fresh cases, 11 surfaced in Kharar, eight in Dhakoli, six in Mohali city, three in Dera Bassi and one in Kurali. Meanwhile, 52 patients were discharged, taking the total of those cured to 66,651 and bringing down the active cases to 385.

Panchkula district recorded only four cases and one death. The deceased was a 32-year-old man from Pinjore. The district has reported 30,532 cases so far, of which 30,077 have been cured. While 372 patients have succumbed, 83 are still undergoing treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP