Covid-19 tally hits 73 with 9 new cases in Ludhiana

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the tally to 73 cases so far. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh assured the public that the situation is well under control and urged citizens not to panic. (HT Photo)

The new cases include six men and three women, four of whom are above 60. All of them are reported to be either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Of the total 73 cases reported so far, only 22 are positive at present. While 19 of these are in home isolation, three patients are reported to be hospitalized and 48 people have recovered. Three people have died of infection so far.

Most of the people reported have already been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was in the city on Monday, assured the public that the situation is well under control and urged citizens not to panic. He highlighted the importance of adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks in crowded places and maintaining hygiene.

“If experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or breathing difficulty, isolate yourself, wear a mask, and consult the nearest health centre,” the department said in a press release.