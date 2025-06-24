Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Covid-19 tally hits 73 with 9 new cases in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 24, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Of the total 73 cases reported so far, only 22 are positive at present. While 19 of these are in home isolation, three patients are reported to be hospitalized and 48 people have recovered

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the tally to 73 cases so far.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh assured the public that the situation is well under control and urged citizens not to panic. (HT Photo)
Health minister Dr Balbir Singh assured the public that the situation is well under control and urged citizens not to panic. (HT Photo)

The new cases include six men and three women, four of whom are above 60. All of them are reported to be either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Of the total 73 cases reported so far, only 22 are positive at present. While 19 of these are in home isolation, three patients are reported to be hospitalized and 48 people have recovered. Three people have died of infection so far.

Most of the people reported have already been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Balbir Singh, who was in the city on Monday, assured the public that the situation is well under control and urged citizens not to panic. He highlighted the importance of adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks in crowded places and maintaining hygiene.

“If experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or breathing difficulty, isolate yourself, wear a mask, and consult the nearest health centre,” the department said in a press release.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Covid-19 tally hits 73 with 9 new cases in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On