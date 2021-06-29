Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19: Chandigarh logs 7 cases, lowest in a year
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Chandigarh logs 7 cases, lowest in a year

It was on July 5 last year that Chandigarh had recorded the same number of Covid-19 cases, and the daily tally has remained higher ever since
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Positivity rate remains at 0.5%, also lowest in the past one year.

Chandigarh reported only seven Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, lowest in about one year.

It was on July 5 last year that the UT had recorded the same number of cases, and the daily tally has remained higher ever since, peaking at 895 during the second wave on May 9.

Meanwhile, after a lull of five days, Chandigarh logged one fatality due to the virus, as a 58-year-old man from Dhanas succumbed at the PGIMER on Tuesday.

Positivity rate remains at 0.5%, also lowest in the past one year.

The cumulative infection tally of the tricity stood at 31 on Tuesday, as Mohali reported 22 cases and Panchkula recorded two.

While Panchkula reported no fatality for the second consecutive day, one patient died in Mohali, taking the tricity’s death toll to two. On Monday, the tricity had recorded 30 cases and one death.

The active caseload dropped to 485 from Monday’s 521, with 264 cases active in Mohali, followed by 163 in Chandigarh and 58 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP