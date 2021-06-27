Covid-19: Chandigarh tricity reports first Delta Plus case

Amid a decline in the second wave of the pandemic, the tricity on Saturday reported the first case of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus, raising renewed concerns.

The World Health Organisation on Friday revealed that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), first identified in India, is spreading in at least 85 nations, terming it the “most transmissible of the variants identified so far.” Delta Plus (B.1.617.2.1) is its more virulent version, which has raised concerns about its capability to evade immunity built by vaccination or the previous infection.

According to the Centre, over 50 cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected in at least 12 states in the country, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22. Two cases have been reported in Punjab as well, while none has surfaced in Haryana so far.

The first case in the tricity is that of a 35-year-old resident of Chandigarh, whose swab sample along with that of 49 other patients tested positive for Covid-19 since May were sent by the UT health department for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, on June 6. Genome sequencing attempts to draw out the complete genetics of the viruses.

“The sample of a 35-year-old man, who is a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, was tested positive for the Delta Plus strain, which is believed to be more transmittable and dangerous. The patient was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 22, and he has recovered from the virus,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Officials said the man and all his family members, including two senior citizens and a child, had reported mild symptoms of the disease in May, but none was hospitalised. All have fully recovered, even as no one was vaccinated at the time of contracting the virus.

Now, the department has sent samples of the man’s four family members for genome sequencing. “For the past few days, no case of Covid-19 has been detected at Vikas Nagar in Mauli Jagran, but we will step up testing in that area as well as across the city to diagnose positive patients at the earliest,” said Dr Kang.

66% samples test positive for Delta variant

According to reports received by the health department on Saturday, variants of concern have been detected in 35 out of the 50 samples. Besides the one Delta Plus strain, the Delta strain (B.1.617.2) was found in 33 samples and the UK or Alpha strain (B.1.1.1.7) in one sample.

Even last week, 61% of 25 samples of patients tested positive from May 5 to 24 at the PGIMER — a period that saw the second wave peaking in Chandigarh — had tested positive for the Delta variant. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh department is awaiting results of 29 samples sent on June 22.

In view of the circulation of the new and more transmissible variant strains in the community, health experts have advised people to adhere to safety protocols and get vaccinated.

“Vaccination at the earliest is the only key to protect ourselves from getting infected with these dangerous strains,” said Dr Kang.

Prof Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, said: “Citizens are advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. They must wear masks and should follow social distancing norms in public places. This will help in controlling the spread of variants.”

Two patients succumb, 57 test +ve

Meanwhile, the tricity reported two fatalities due to Covid-19 on Saturday while 57 people tested positive for it.

Twenty cases each surfaced in Chandigarh and Mohali, followed by 17 in Panchkula. The two deaths were reported from Mohali and Panchkula. Chandigarh has recorded no fatality for the past three days.

The tricity’s active caseload has come down to 594 from Friday’s 636. As many as 303 cases remain active in Mohali, followed by 220 in Chandigarh and 71 in Panchkula.