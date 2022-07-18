Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months

As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity’s total to over 200 for the second consecutive day
The number of active cases in Chandigarh tricity is now highest in five months. (AFP)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity’s active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months.

As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity’s total to over 200 for the second consecutive day.

The day before, their case count was 88, 63 and 65, respectively, which had pushed the active cases past the 1,000 mark.

Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula. (HT)

The people found infected in Chandigarh on Saturday are residents of Sectors 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 46, 49, 51, 52, 55, 56 and 61, Attawa, Burail, Daria, Dhanas, Faidan, Hallomajra, Kajheri, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan and Ram Darbar.

