Covid: Daily tally drops below 100 in Chandigarh, Mohali

The single-day Covid-19 tally dropped below 100 for the first time since January 3 in both Chandigarh and Mohali.

With 207 fresh cases across the tricity, including 96 in the UT, 74 in Mohali and 37 in Panchkula, the cumulative tally was also lowest since January 3.

However, nine more people succumbed to the virus, with Mohali leading with five, followed by two each in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

In Mohali district, the latest victims included a 40-year-old woman from Kharar besides four senior citizens. They have been identified as two men, aged 77, from Mullanpur and Dera Bassi, and two women, aged 67 and 78, from Mohali.

In Chandigarh, a 79-year-old woman from Sector 35 and a 57-year-old man from Mauli Jagran succumbed to the virus. Both had a number of comorbidities. While the man was vaccinated, the elderly woman wasn’t.

In Panchkula, a 68-year-old vaccinated woman from Sector 4 and an 85-year-old unvaccinated man from Raipurani fell victim to the virus. Both had comorbidities.

Dr Adarshpal Kaur, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “The number of cases has gone down, and even those succumbing to the virus are mostly elderly people who were already admitted to hospital with serious comorbid conditions. We urge people to take proper precautions at public places.”

Meanwhile, the tricity’s active caseload stands at 3,143, with 1,493 patients in Mohali, 1,323 in Chandigarh and 327 in Panchkula. The daily positive rate was recorded at 9% in Mohali and 5% in both Chandigarh and Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, the total number of cases has reached 90,811 while the death toll stands at 1,141. In Mohali, 94,621 people have contracted the virus so far while 1,140 have succumbed to it. The figures stand at 43,525 and 408, respectively, in Panchkula.