Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Panchkula records no new case for second day
chandigarh news

Covid: Panchkula records no new case for second day

The tricity on Friday reported eight fresh cases of Covid-19, with four each surfacing in Chandigarh and Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The active caseload in the tricity saw an uptick to 99, with 50 patients in Mohali, 40 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula.

The tricity on Friday reported eight fresh cases of Covid-19, with four each surfacing in Chandigarh and Mohali. Panchkula reported no new case for the second consecutive day.

On Thursday, the tricity’s tally had stood at six. Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in the tricity for the second day in a row.

While Mohali city accounted for all the cases in the district, Chandigarh reported cases from Sectors 11, 40 and 45.

The active caseload in the tricity saw an uptick to 99, with 50 patients in Mohali, 40 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula.

So far, 65,114 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,260 have successfully recovered while 814 have succumbed to the disease. Of 68,624 cases in Mohali, 67,514 have been cured and 1,060 have ended in fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 30,687. While 30,301 patients have been cured, 377 have died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Apple cultivators gherao HP agri, horticulture ministers, block NH near Theog

Cong is against privatising strategic and core assets: AICC spokesperson

BJP will form next govt in J&K with absolute majority: Raina

BJP government sold national assets: J&K Congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP