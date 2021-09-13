Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covishield: Haryana relaxes 84-day gap for overseas travellers
chandigarh news

Covishield: Haryana relaxes 84-day gap for overseas travellers

The relaxation has been allowed for people who need to fly overseas for urgent reasons, foreign nationals who have to return to their country and circumstances in which foreign travel may be unavoidable
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The individual concerned will be required to produce a copy of the travel documents. (HT PHoto)

The Haryana government has allowed administration of second dose of Covishield before the mandated 84 days for people needing to travel abroad urgently.

The relaxation has been allowed for people who need to fly overseas for urgent reasons, like availing medical treatment; foreign nationals who have to return to their country and circumstances in which foreign travel may be unavoidable.

This is in line with the directions issued by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on August 23.

State health minister Anil Vij said the government had communicated the relaxations to all civil surgeons. He said the individual concerned will be required to produce a copy of the travel documents, such as visa or confirmed tickets, along with any documents that may justify the urgency for undertaking the travel.

Earlier, in June, the Union health ministry had allowed the relaxation to only those who needed to travel abroad for work, education and participation in the Olympics.

