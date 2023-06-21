Chandigarh: Owners of Sector 9 club booked for serving drugs, hookah, liquor

Police on Monday booked two co-owners of Cowboy Club in Sector 9 for selling liquor to customers without a licence.

The accused, identified as Manvir Karel and Arush, partners at the club, were booked following court orders. They are also facing charges of selling drugs to customers and serving hookah despite a central ban.

Advocate Amandeep Sandhu of Garden Villa Homes, Zirakpur, had submitted a complaint before a local court, seeking legal action against the club owners.

Sandhu in her complaint stated that on May 7, 2023, she along with her friends visited the said club, where two female employees stole her purse.

She further alleged that the club was operating without any permission, serving liquor without licence and also running a hookah bar that were banned in the city.

“The club owners were also supplying drugs to customers. The employees were extorting money from customers and their bouncers were threatening them against filing any complaint,” Sandhu had alleged.

Acting on her complaint, police have been booked the club owners under the Societies Registration Act, along with relevant sections of the Excise Act, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, NDPS Act and the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 3 police station.

