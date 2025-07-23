CPDL installs 3 20-MVA transformers in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has installed three 20 MVA power transformers at 66 kV substations in Industrial Area Phase-II, IT Park, and Sector 52. The transformers are set to be commissioned immediately after receiving the necessary clearance from the UT electrical inspector. These power transformers will not only reduce the load on existing infrastructure but will also enhance ability to meet future demand. (HT File)

Emphasising the strategic importance of the newly procured transformers, CPDL director Arun Kumar Verma said, “Reliable power is the backbone of urban development. These power transformers will not only reduce the load on existing infrastructure but will also enhance ability to meet future demand.”

Verma said that the power transformer at Industrial Area Phase-II will bring a major relief to Industrial Area Phase-I and II, which previously experienced rotational power cuts due to load shedding. “With the increased capacity these areas can now expect a more reliable and uninterrupted power supply,” he added.

Similarly, the transformer at IT Park will cater to the growing power requirements of Manimajra and surrounding localities, while the one installed at Sector 52 will benefit the city’s southern sectors, including Sectors 40 to 45 and 50 to 63 and other adjoining areas.