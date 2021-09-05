Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cricket: Ludhiana lad selected for Vinoo Mankad Trophy
Cricket: Ludhiana lad selected for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

The 17-year-old is currently practising at Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali, in a bio-bubble as a protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST
A Class 11 student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, Aradhya Shukla, according to his coach, is the first professional cricketer from his school. (HT PHOTO)

A budding cricketer from Ludhiana, Aradhya Shukla, has been selected in the Punjab U-19 team for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

The 17-year-old is currently practising at Punjab Cricket Association, Mohali, in a bio-bubble as a protection amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shukla will participate in the aforesaid trophy which will kickstart on September 20 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

A Class 11 student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Shukla according to his coach is the first professional cricketer from his school. “He has made us all proud. At this young age he consistently bowls at 130 km/hr speed. He never missed a practice session and had earlier performed brilliantly in PCA U-19 inter-district championships. He surely has a bright future ahead,” said coach Amandeep Singh.

Aradhya was earlier selected for PCA U-19 Punjab camp by former international cricketers Ravneet Ricky, Vaneet Sharma and Arun Bedi.

“He started playing cricket almost five years back and was soon selected in the school team as a fast bowler. He further participated in zonal, district and state level tournaments and won a silver medal,” added his coach.

