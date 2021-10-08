Cricket: Patiala beat Amritsar to emerge champions

Patiala beat Amritsar by seven wickets in the finals of the Punjab State Inter District One Day Limited Overs Tournament at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Batting first, Amritsar were bundled out for 117 in 45.overs. Left-arm spinner Karan Kaila wove a web around the Amritsar batsmen, claiming four wickets for 12 runs in 9.2 overs. He was ably supported by Aryamaan, who bowled a nagging length giving away only nine runs in 10 overs and claiming two wickets.

Abhay Chaudhary (33) and Sharad Lumba (21) were the main scorers for Amritsar.

Replying, Patiala chased the target losing three wickets. Pukhraj Maan remained unbeaten at 42 off 51 balls and Anmol Malhotra at 27 off 41 balls. Pacer Kamal Passi (3 for 34) was the most successful bowler for Amritsar.

Kaila was declared man of the match.

Surinder Bhave, Punjab Ranji Trophy coach, gave away the winners’ trophy and a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakhs to Patiala and a cash prize of ₹75,000 to runners up Amritsar.

No headway yet in theft at BJP leader’s factory

Chandigarh: Police are yet to arrest the accused involved in the theft at BJP leader Manish Bhasin Manu’s factory on October 6. The thieves had allegedly stolen ₹18,000 cash, a DVR, two phone chargers and other items. A closed-circuit television camera footage in the vicinity had captured two persons, with their faces covered, entering after scaling the boundary wall. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh.

Ensure proper implementation of Right to Service Act, secys told

Chandigarh UT Adviser Dharam Pal on Thursday directed the secretaries and head of departments to ensure proper implementation of the Right to Service Act. A review meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Adviser with KK Jindal, commissioner, Right to Service Commission, Chandigarh, and SS Gill, secretary personnel, to provide delivery of public services to the people of Chandigarh in a transparent, efficient and time-bound manner under the Right to Service Act. The Act seeks its objective by authorising the government to notify public services, provide timelines for each service, nominate designated officers and provide compensation to the aggrieved citizen.

Tandon still member of BJP nat’l panel

Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon has been retained as a member of BJP’s national executive committee. The party’s president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, released the list of members on Thursday. The committee comprises 80 members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various chief ministers, veteran leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, cabinet level ministers and others.

Program on voluntary blood donation starts at PGI

Chandigarh A three-day online training programme on voluntary blood donation started at the department of transfusion medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), on Thursday. It is being held in collaboration with the regional office of World Health Organisation (WHO), New Delhi. The theme of the programme is “towards 100% voluntary blood donation – understanding challenges and barriers in South-east Asia”.

GRIID holds exhibitions adaptive devices for specially-abled

Chandigarh The Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) organised an exhibition on adaptive devices (AD) for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities on Thursday. The students made several adaptive devices under the supervision of their teachers including brushes, spoons, chairs, shoes and slippers