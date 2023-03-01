Cricketing stars, golfers, Chandigarh trainer fits the bill for all

Cricketer Shubman Gill dazzled the world with an ODI double hundred (208) against New Zealand, also becoming the fastest Indian to record 1,000 runs in the format en-route.

(From left) Golfer Aadil Bedi, Chandigarh-based fitness trainer Sagar Diwan and cricketer Shubman Gill. (HT Photo)

The Mohali-based cricketer joined the league of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in posting an ODI double century. The youngster’s cricketing talent has been undeniable since his junior days, but his fitness is another major factor behind the kind of form that he has been in. And the credit for the same can be given to seasoned city-based trainer Sagar Diwan.

Speaking of the cricketer’s commitment to fitness, Diwan, a crossfit level-2 trainer, said, “Shubman has a great work ethic. He is young and very skillful, but never has his guard down when it comes to achieving his fitness goals.”

“Shubhman has in fact become an inspiration for others. If he is putting a hundred percent to his cricket practice, he will put more than that in maintaining his fitness. Whenever in town, he likes to build small goals and works on them successfully,” he added.

As someone who has studied from National Institute of Sports, Patiala, and trained athletes from various sports since 2008, Diwan thinks that the BCCI’s decision to have mandatory yo-yo and dexa test for the men’s team augurs well for India’s cricketers.

“Both tests are absolutely necessary for top-class Indian cricketers. The BCCI has taken a great step in this direction. It will set a great precedent for domestic cricketers as well. Over the years, fitness standards at the domestic level have been raised,” Diwan, who was also attached with Punjab and Chandigarh’s Ranji Trophy teams in recent years, said.

Diwan’s experience transcends the men’s cricket and Indian women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who now lives in Panchkula, and Indian team batter Harleen Deol have also trained under him. “Both are class athletes. They have raised fitness standards in women’s cricket. It is so heartening for women cricketers to take fitness so seriously. Earlier, it was not the case,” recalled Diwan, who is also the go-to trainer for tricity athletes.

A level-1 TPI-certified golf fitness professional, Diwan works at Chandigarh Golf Range and has accompanied Jeev Milkha Singh to foreign tours. Other Chandigarh-based international golfers like Aadil Bedi and Karandeep Kochhar have also trained under the multi-faceted trainer.