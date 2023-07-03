Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Criminal shot, accomplice caught during police encounter in Bathinda

Punjab: Criminal shot, accomplice caught during police encounter in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 03, 2023 03:56 PM IST

Jaswinder Singh, accused of making extortion calls and peddling drugs, suffered gunshot wound in the leg during encounter near Jassal village in Talwandi Sabo sub division

A criminal, Jaswinder Singh, sustained a gunshot injury in the foot during an encounter with the police in Bathinda district on Monday.

A criminal, Jaswinder Singh, being taken to the civil hospital at Talwandi Sabo after a gunshot wound in the foot after an encounter with the police near Jassal village in Bathinda district on Monday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

His accomplice, Budhram, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire near Jassal village in the Talwandi Sabo sub division.

Police sources said the injured criminal was rushed to Bathinda civil hospital, where police were deployed to keep a watch.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Khurana said a team of the police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) was tracking criminals making extortion calls.

“Our team spotted the criminals near Talwandi Sabo. As the CIA men surrounded the suspects, the accused opened fire at them. Jaswinder suffered a bullet injury in the foot, while Budhram was arrested,” the SSP said.

Khurana said the accused was involved in extortion and drug peddling.

